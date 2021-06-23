REBusinessOnline

Ohana Real Estate Buys 491-Room Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa Near Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

BASTROP, TEXAS — Redwood City, Calif.-based Ohana Real Estate Investors has purchased the 491-room Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa in Bastrop, an eastern suburb of Austin. The seller was an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corp. According to hotelbusiness.com, which tracks the hospitality industry, the sales price was $275 million. The 650-acre property features more than 36,000 square feet of indoor meeting space and 276,000 square feet of outdoor amenity space that includes a golf course, water park, amphitheater and an equestrian facility. In addition, the property adjoins the 1,100-acre McKinney Roughs Nature National Park. The deal follows Ohana’s acquisition of the 496-room La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio.

 

