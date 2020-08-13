REBusinessOnline

Ohio’s Deerfield Towne Center to Welcome Three New Tenants

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

MASON, OHIO — Deerfield Towne Center, a shopping center in Mason near Cincinnati, is set to welcome three new tenants. COhatch is a coworking, meeting and social space with locations in Ohio and Indiana. AKT is a fitness studio that combines interval, strength and conditioning training with dance. Condado Tacos is a Mexican restaurant with a build-your-own taco concept and an extensive selection of tequilas and margaritas. The Columbus-based restaurant has expanded throughout the Midwest and Pennsylvania. Other recent tenant openings at Deerfield Towne Center include StretchLab, a wellness concept offering customized stretch sessions, and Japanese restaurant Genki Ramen. Built in 2004, Deerfield Towne Center is home to Whole Foods Market, Ashley Furniture, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bed Bath & Beyond and Crunch Fitness.

