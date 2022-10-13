Ohlone College, Gilbane Plan 400-Bed Residence Hall in Newark, California

Plans have been announced for a 400-bed residence hall on Ohlone College’s Newark, California, campus. (Rendering courtesy of Gilbane Development Co.)

NEWARK, CALIF. — A public-private partnership between Gilbane Development Co. and Ohlone College have announced plans for a 400-bed residence hall project. The development will be located within the Ohlone Community College District in Newark and is set to be priced affordably.

Potential project features could include a childcare center for student parents, to be operated by a third-party service provider; options for accessibility of food in proximity to the community; and space for student counseling services. The partnership is set to break ground on the development next year with completion scheduled for July 2025.

“Ohlone College is committed to breaking down barriers that prohibit any student from receiving a quality higher education,” says Dr. Eric Bishop, superintendent and president of Ohlone College. “A student’s primary focus should be on their studies, not finding housing. Providing affordable student housing is just one step in assisting students to reach their fullest potential.”

The partnership plans to submit a grant application to the State of California to apply for funds in accordance with Senate Bill 169 – Affordable Student Housing Budget Investment.

Gilbane Building Co. will act as builder for the project and PBK + Mogavero Architects as design team.