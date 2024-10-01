OHT Partners Begins 299-Unit Multifamily Conversion Project Near Downtown Dallas

DALLAS —OHT Partners has begun a multifamily conversion project in Dallas. The Austin-based developer will convert the former Ambassador Hotel, located just southeast of downtown, into a 299-unit apartment complex. Known as Ambassador, the complex will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units that will range in size from 502 to 1,539 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, package lockers, dog park, minimart and indoor/outdoor club with a kitchen. Corgan is the project architect. The first units could be available for occupancy as early as third-quarter 2026.