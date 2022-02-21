REBusinessOnline

OHT Partners Breaks Ground on 270-Unit Multifamily Project in Arlington

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Lenox Cooper will be situated on a seven-acre site near the University of Texas at Arlington's campus.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Austin-based developer OHT Partners has broken ground on Lenox Cooper, a 270-unit multifamily project in Arlington. Lenox Cooper will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a 24-hour fitness center, shared work studio and a dog run with a washing station. OHT’s in-house team will serve as the general contractor for the project, which is slated to open by the end of the year. Other project partners include Architecture Demarest (architect of record), KFM Engineering (civil engineer), MEP Delta Design (mechanical engineer), United Structural Consultants (structural engineer) Ink +Oro (interior design) and Blu Fish Collaborative (landscape design).

