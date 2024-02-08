OHT Partners Breaks Ground on 293-Unit Multifamily Project in Houston

HOUSTON — Austin-based developer OHT Partners has broken ground on a 293-unit multifamily project in Houston’s Lazybrook/Timbergrove area. Lenox Timbergrove will be a five-story building that will house studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 500 to 1,500 square feet. Residences will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and various pieces of smart-home technology. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor kitchen and dining areas, a coworking lounge, indoor pet spa and an artificial turf lawn for games. Completion is slated for late 2025.