Thursday, February 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Lenox-Timbergrove-Houston
Lenox Timbergrove marks the second recent apartment start in the Greater Heights / Washington Avenue submarket of Houston for OHT Partners. This past May, the firm broke ground on Lenox Heights, a 359-unit community.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

OHT Partners Breaks Ground on 293-Unit Multifamily Project in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Austin-based developer OHT Partners has broken ground on a 293-unit multifamily project in Houston’s Lazybrook/Timbergrove area. Lenox Timbergrove will be a five-story building that will house studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 500 to 1,500 square feet. Residences will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and various pieces of smart-home technology. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor kitchen and dining areas, a coworking lounge, indoor pet spa and an artificial turf lawn for games. Completion is slated for late 2025.

You may also like

KeyBank Provides $87.8M in Financing for Mixed-Income Project...

Sunstone Two Tree Buys Houston Apartment Community for...

2GR Equity, SHOP Development Acquire 177,000 SF Shopping...

Partners Capital Acquires 107-Room Hilton Garden Inn Hotel...

Mediplex Property Group Opens 365-Bed Residence Hall Near...

Venture One, Affinius Deliver 121,270 SF Spec Industrial...

Eastham Capital, Artisan Capital Group Purchase Multifamily Property...

BWE Arranges $19.7M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Portfolio...

The Feil Organization Underway on $8M Renovation of...