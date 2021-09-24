OHT Partners Breaks Ground on 315-Unit Lenox Bayside Apartments in Southeast Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Upon completion in 2023, Lenox Bayside in Houston will total 315 units.

HOUSTON — Multifamily developer OHT Partners has broken ground on Lenox Bayside, a 315-unit apartment community in the Clear Lake area of southeast Houston. The community will be situated adjacent to Baybrook East, a retail center at which a 106,000-square-foot H-E-B grocery store is currently under construction. Designed by Davies Collaborative, Lenox Bayside will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, 24-hour collaborative work studio, outdoor grilling areas and a dog park. The opening of the community is scheduled for early 2023. The H-E-B store is scheduled to open before the end of the year.