OHT Partners Breaks Ground on 359-Unit Lenox Heights Apartments in Houston

HOUSTON — Austin-based developer OHT Partners has broken ground on Lenox Heights, a five-story, 359-unit multifamily project in Houston’s Heights neighborhood. Units will come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans and will range in size from 629 to 1,247 square feet. Residences will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and various pieces of smart technology. Amenities will include two pools, a fitness center, coworking lounge, clubhouse and a pet spa. Steinberg Dickey Collaborative is the project architect. Completion is slated for early 2025.