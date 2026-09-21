Monday, September 21, 2026
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Park-Row-Houston
Residents at Park Row, a new multifamily project in Houston's Energy Corridor, will also have direct access to Terry Hershey Park.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

OHT Partners Breaks Ground on 360-Unit Multifamily Project in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Austin-based developer OHT Partners has broken ground on Park Row, a 360-unit multifamily project in West Houston. The 14-acre site at 14192 Park Row Blvd. is located in the Energy Corridor, and the development will feature one- and two-bedroom units that will range in size from 702 to 1,257 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, clubhouse, fitness room, coworking space, communal kitchen, package lockers, a dog park, pickleball court and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Meeks + Partners is the project architect, and OHT’s in-house team is serving as the general contractor. A tentative completion date was not announced.

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