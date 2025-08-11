OHT Partners Breaks Ground on 360-Unit Multifamily Project in West Houston

HOUSTON — Austin-based general contractor has broken ground on a 360-unit multifamily project in West Houston. The site spans 14.2 acres at 23615 Kingsland Blvd., and the development will feature 246 one-bedroom units and 114 two-bedroom residences that will range in size from 702 to 1,256 square feet. Amenities will include a pool with private cabanas and a pavilion, coworking lounge, clubroom with a kitchen, fitness center, pickleball court, artificial turf game lawn, dog park and package lockers. Meeks + Partners is the project architect. Completion is slated for mid-2027.