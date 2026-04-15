OHT Partners Breaks Ground on 396-Unit Multifamily Project in West Houston

HOUSTON — Austin-based developer OHT Partners has broken ground on a 396-unit multifamily project in West Houston. The site spans 13.1 acres at 19615 Park Row Blvd., and the development, which has yet to be named, will offer one- and two-bedroom units that will range in size from 702 to 1,256 square feet. Residences will be furnished with quartz countertops, brass hardware and various pieces of smart-home technology. Select units will have private yards. Amenities will include two pools, a coworking area, fitness center, clubroom with a kitchen, package lockers, an artificial turf game lawn, dog park, pickleball court and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Meeks + Partners is the project architect, and OHT Partners’ in-house general contracting team is handling construction. Completion is slated for late 2027.