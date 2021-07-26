REBusinessOnline

OHT Partners Breaks Ground on 403-Unit Lenox Lake Highlands Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Lenox-Lake-Highlands-Dallas

The first units at Lenox Lake Highlands in Dallas are expected to be available for occupancy in mid-2022.

DALLAS — OHT Partners LLC, an Austin-based multifamily development firm formerly known as Oden Hughes, has broken ground on Lenox Lake Highlands, a 403-unit apartment community that will be located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The property will be situated within the Lake Highlands Town Center mixed-use development and will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 600 to 1,640 square feet. Amenities will include a 1,300-square-foot collaborative work studio, three pools, a 24-hour fitness center and a dog run with a washing station. Dallas-based GFF is the project architect, and Pacheco Koch is the civil engineer. Ink and Oro is handling interior design, with landscape architecture by Bud Creative. The opening is slated for mid-2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews