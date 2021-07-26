OHT Partners Breaks Ground on 403-Unit Lenox Lake Highlands Apartments in Dallas

The first units at Lenox Lake Highlands in Dallas are expected to be available for occupancy in mid-2022.

DALLAS — OHT Partners LLC, an Austin-based multifamily development firm formerly known as Oden Hughes, has broken ground on Lenox Lake Highlands, a 403-unit apartment community that will be located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The property will be situated within the Lake Highlands Town Center mixed-use development and will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 600 to 1,640 square feet. Amenities will include a 1,300-square-foot collaborative work studio, three pools, a 24-hour fitness center and a dog run with a washing station. Dallas-based GFF is the project architect, and Pacheco Koch is the civil engineer. Ink and Oro is handling interior design, with landscape architecture by Bud Creative. The opening is slated for mid-2022.