OHT Partners Breaks Ground on 750-Unit Multifamily Development in South Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Lenox-Woods-Austin

Lenox Woods, the first of OHT Partners' two new apartment communities in South Austin, is slated for a late 2023 completion. (image courtesy of Bogza)

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based developer OHT Partners has broken ground on Phase I of a 750-unit multifamily development in South Austin. The first phase of the development, which will be branded Lenox Woods, will total 402 units and is scheduled for a late 2023 completion. The second phase, which will comprise 348 units in a yet-to-be-named community, is slated to be delivered in 2024. The site spans 37 acres and includes a 7.5-acre parcel that will function as parkland. Lenox Woods will feature one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as two pools, a fitness center, dog park, pickleball courts and a business center. Meeks + Partners is designing the community.

