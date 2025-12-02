OHT Partners, Crow Holdings Break Ground on 336-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Houston

CLEAR LAKE, TEXAS — A joint venture between Houston-based OHT Partners and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Development has broken ground on a 336-unit multifamily project in Clear Lake, located southeast of Houston. Designed by Meeks + Partners, the property will offer one- or two-bedroom units that will range in size 689 to 1,072 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, coworking space, fitness center, clubroom with a kitchen, package lockers, and a dog park/pet spa. Construction is slated for a third-quarter 2027 completion.