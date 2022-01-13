OHT Partners to Develop 315-Unit Apartment Community in North Austin

Lenox Grand in Austin is expected to be complete in 2023.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based developer OHT Partners will soon break ground on Lenox Grand, a 315-unit apartment community that will be located on a 16.4-acre site at 13505 Burnet Road in North Austin. Designed by Davies Collaborative, Lenox Grand will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as two pools, a shared work studio, dog park, walking trails and a pickleball court. The property will also offer proximity to The Domain mixed-use development and the offices of major employers such as Apple, Amazon, Facebook and 3M. Completion is slated for 2023.