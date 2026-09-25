Oil-Dri Renews Office Lease at Chicago’s Wrigley Building for 20,000 SF

CHICAGO — JLL represented Oil-Dri Corp. of America (NYSE: ODC) in a long-term lease renewal at the Wrigley Building, where the company has been headquartered since 1993. Oil-Dri will now relocate within the building to a newly built-out floor totaling 20,000 square feet. Oil-Dri was founded in Chicago in 1941 by Nick Jaffee and has grown from a local startup into a publicly traded consumer products company. Nicole Becker, Sarah Silva and Bess Cooney of JLL represented Oil-Dri in the lease. Erica Marshall and Katie Hull of Stream Realty represented the landlord, Mansueto Properties.