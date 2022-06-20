REBusinessOnline

Okan Group Breaks Ground on 70-Story Mixed-Use Tower in Downtown Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Hospitality, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Southeast

Designed by Behar Font & Partners, Okan Tower is set to be one of Miami’s tallest towers at 902 feet once complete in 2026.

MIAMI — Okan Group has broken ground on a 70-story mixed-use tower located at 555 N. Miami Ave. in downtown Miami, the first U.S. project for the Turkish developer. Named Okan Tower, the waterfront project will comprise the 316-room Hilton Miami Bayfront Hotel; 163 condominiums with “owners-only” amenities, including an upscale fitness studio, spa, children’s play area, movie theater, wine cellar and lounge; 236 short-term rental residences that Hilton Hotels & Resorts will operate; and 64,000 square feet of office space. Shared amenities will include a 24-hour reception and concierge; 70th-floor rooftop pool and sky deck with private cabanas; 12th-floor lap pool with clubroom; and indoor and outdoor lounges. Designed by Behar Font & Partners, Okan Tower is set to be one of Miami’s tallest towers at 902 feet once complete in 2026.

