Okland Capital, San Tan Development Break Ground on $100M Northside at SanTan Village Mixed-Use Project in Gilbert, Arizona

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Okland Capital and San Tan Development Group have broken ground on Phase I of Northside at SanTan Village, a mixed-use development in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert.

The first phase will feature 37,245 square feet of retail and restaurant space spread across six buildings. Completion of phase one is slated for mid-2025, with a grand opening expected in fall 2025. The hotel component is scheduled to deliver shortly after and future uses are currently being designed.

At full build-out, Northside at SanTan Village will span 20 acres and feature a 134-key hotel, retail, restaurants and community green space. Development costs were estimated at $100 million.

The project team includes Okland Construction as general contractor and Aline Architecture Concepts as architect for the retail center. Bryan Babits and Alberto Caballero of Western Retail Advisors are handing leasing for the project’s retail and restaurant spaces.