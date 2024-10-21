OKO Group, Cain International Deliver 57-Story Office Tower in Miami

MIAMI — OKO Group and Cain International have completed the development of 830 Brickell, a 57-story office tower located in Miami. Totaling 640,000 square feet, the fully leased building has now received its temporary certificate of occupancy (TCO) from the City of Miami.

Tenants — which include Microsoft, Citadel, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Marsh Insurance, Sidley Austin LLP, CI Financial (Corient), Thoma Bravo, Santander Bank and A-CAP — will now begin build-outs and take occupancy of their respective spaces. Roughly 20 percent of the building is already occupied and operational.

The project team includes architect Adriam Smith + Gordon Gill and interior designer Iosa Ghini Associati. Amenities at the building will include a Mediterranean restaurant with a private terrace, bar and private club, health and wellness center, conference facilities, an outdoor terrace and cafés and street-level retail space. Construction of 830 Brickell began in 2020.