Monday, October 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Construction on 830 Brickell, which totals 640,000 square feet, began in 2020.
DevelopmentFloridaOfficeSoutheast

OKO Group, Cain International Deliver 57-Story Office Tower in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — OKO Group and Cain International have completed the development of 830 Brickell, a 57-story office tower located in Miami. Totaling 640,000 square feet, the fully leased building has now received its temporary certificate of occupancy (TCO) from the City of Miami.

Tenants — which include Microsoft, Citadel, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Marsh Insurance, Sidley Austin LLP, CI Financial (Corient), Thoma Bravo, Santander Bank and A-CAP — will now begin build-outs and take occupancy of their respective spaces. Roughly 20 percent of the building is already occupied and operational.

The project team includes architect Adriam Smith + Gordon Gill and interior designer Iosa Ghini Associati. Amenities at the building will include a Mediterranean restaurant with a private terrace, bar and private club, health and wellness center, conference facilities, an outdoor terrace and cafés and street-level retail space. Construction of 830 Brickell began in 2020.

You may also like

AvalonBay Communities Underway on 930-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Toll Brothers Campus Living Completes $91M Student Housing...

BD Hotels Secures $75M Construction Financing for Hotel...

Game Show Challenge to Open 3,889 SF Entertainment...

City of Frisco Approves Master Development Agreement for...

LandPark, Porter Law Buy 244,804 SF Office Building...

Geis Begins Development of 65,720 SF Service, Sales...

HSR Breaks Ground on 278-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Sagard Real Estate Sells Tustin Financial Plaza in...