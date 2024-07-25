Thursday, July 25, 2024
Set to open this fall, 830 Brickell is fully leased to several high-profile tenants, including Microsoft, Citadel, Kirkland & Ellis and Marsh Insurance. (Rendering courtesy of OKO Group and Cain International)
OKO Group, Cain International Obtain $565M Loan for 830 Brickell Office Tower in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Co-developers OKO Group and Cain International have obtained $565 million in financing for 830 Brickell, a 57-story office tower underway in Miami’s Brickell district. TYKO Capital, a joint venture between Adi Chugh and a Florida-based hedge fund that was established last year, provided the loan that pays off an existing construction loan that MSD Partners provided in 2019. Beatriz Azcuy of Sidley Austin LLP assisted the developers in the loan arrangement.

Set to open this fall, 830 Brickell is fully leased to several high-profile tenants, including Microsoft, Citadel, Kirkland & Ellis, Marsh Insurance, Sidley Austin, CI Financial (Corient), Thoma Bravo, Santander Bank and A-CAP. OKO Group and Cain International are receiving temporary certificates of occupancy (TCOs) in phases for tenants, many of which are already building out their interior spaces within 830 Brickell ahead of its completion.

Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill with interiors by Iosa Ghini Associati, the office tower will feature a restaurant and bar/private club on the top floor, upscale health and wellness center, conference facilities, outdoor terrace, cafés and street-level retail space.

