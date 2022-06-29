OKO Group, Cain Top Off 55-Story 830 Brickell Office Tower in Miami
MIAMI — OKO Group and Cain International have topped off construction at 830 Brickell, a 55-story office tower underway in Miami’s Brickell Financial District. The 724-foot building is the first standalone office tower to break ground in Brickell in over a decade, according to the developers. Project partners include general contractor Civic Construction, architectural firm Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill and interior designer Iosa Ghini Associati. 830 Brickell will include a rooftop bar/lounge and restaurant, as well as a health and wellness center, conferencing facilities, an outdoor terrace, cafés and street-level retail space. 830 Brickell is more than 60 percent preleased ahead of its projected completion later this year. Cushman & Wakefield has executed leases with Microsoft, Thoma Bravo, A-CAP, CI Financial, Marsh Insurance, AerCap and WeWork.