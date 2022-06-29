REBusinessOnline

OKO Group, Cain Top Off 55-Story 830 Brickell Office Tower in Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Office, Southeast

Civic Construction has topped off 830 Brickell in Miami at 55 stories. (Photo courtesy of Golden Dusk Photography)

MIAMI — OKO Group and Cain International have topped off construction at 830 Brickell, a 55-story office tower underway in Miami’s Brickell Financial District. The 724-foot building is the first standalone office tower to break ground in Brickell in over a decade, according to the developers. Project partners include general contractor Civic Construction, architectural firm Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill and interior designer Iosa Ghini Associati. 830 Brickell will include a rooftop bar/lounge and restaurant, as well as a health and wellness center, conferencing facilities, an outdoor terrace, cafés and street-level retail space. 830 Brickell is more than 60 percent preleased ahead of its projected completion later this year. Cushman & Wakefield has executed leases with Microsoft, Thoma Bravo, A-CAP, CI Financial, Marsh Insurance, AerCap and WeWork.

