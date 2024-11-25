Monday, November 25, 2024
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

OKT Lighting USA Signs 43,760 SF Industrial Lease in South Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — OKT Lighting USA has signed a 43,760-square-foot industrial lease in South Houston. The manufacturer of LED linear lighting and downlights is taking space at 2304 Reed Road, an industrial building that according to LoopNet Inc. totals 79,072 square feet and features 30-foot clear heights. Will Mason and Tyler Maner of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Allison Bergmann and Jim Foreman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the locally based landlord, Hines.

