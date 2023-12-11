Old Grove Acquires Two Industrial Buildings in Vista, California for $29.4M

VISTA, CALIF. — Old Grove LLC, an out-of-town 1031 exchange buyer, has purchased two industrial properties in Vista from DXW LLC for $29.4 million. Located at 3215 and 3225 Executive Ridge, the two buildings offer a total of 120,239 square feet. BioFilm, a manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, occupies both assets on a triple-net lease.

Matt Poucho, Anthony DeLorenzo, Matt Harris, Roger Carlson and Blake Wilson of CBRE represented the seller, while James DeRegt of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the deal.

BioFilm occupies the 44,630-square-foot building at 3225 Executive Ridge as its corporate headquarters. Situated on 2.6 acres, the building features three loading docks, three grade-level doors and 28-foot clear heights. Thirty-three percent of the building serves as an office area, while the remaining space serves the company’s manufacturing needs.

The tenant also occupies the 44,630-square-foot building at 3215 Executive Ridge, which is 71 percent warehouse space and 29 percent office space. The facility features drive-around truck access to two loading docks and four grade-level doors. Additionally, the property is equipped with heavy power.