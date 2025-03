PEORIA, ARIZ. — San Jose, Calif.-based Old Man Cactus LLC has acquired Sun Aire Plaza II, a retail center in Peoria, from Chandler, Ariz.-based Fen Investments for $2.8 million. Located at 9501 W. Peoria Ave., Sun Aire Plaza II offers 64,033 square feet of retail space on 1.5 acres. Troy Giammarco of NAI Horizon First represented the buyer, while Cindy Moy-Zhang and Brook Miller of Re/Max Solutions represented the seller in the deal.