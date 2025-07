CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Old National Bank has purchased a development site at 2851 Charlevoix Drive SE in Cascade Township near Grand Rapids. The 1.2-acre parcel is situated directly across from a Walmart Supercenter and offers convenient access to I-96. Old National Bank plans to build a 3,470-square-foot retail branch, which is slated to open later this year. Bob Lotzar of NAI Wisinski of West Michigan represented the buyer in the transaction.