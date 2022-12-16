REBusinessOnline

Old National Bank Expands Office Lease in Suburban Indianapolis to 45,077 SF

Posted on by in Indiana, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

Parkwood Crossing in Carmel spans eight buildings and 1.2 million square feet.

CARMEL, IND. — Old National Bank has expanded its office lease at Parkwood Crossing in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel from 25,531 square feet to 45,077 square feet. The financial services firm is also consolidating its regional office space by moving an existing downtown Indianapolis office to the newly expanded space at Parkwood Crossing.

Rubenstein Partners LP owns Parkwood Crossing, which spans eight buildings and 1.2 million square feet. Rubenstein acquired the property in 2016 and implemented a comprehensive renovation of the campus, including the addition of a 14,000-square-foot amenity center equipped with dining facilities, a fitness center, cybercafe, conference rooms and collaborative spaces. Traci Kapsalis, John Robinson and Brittany Shuler of JLL represented Rubenstein in the lease. Jeff Harris of Cressy Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  