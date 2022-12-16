Old National Bank Expands Office Lease in Suburban Indianapolis to 45,077 SF

Parkwood Crossing in Carmel spans eight buildings and 1.2 million square feet.

CARMEL, IND. — Old National Bank has expanded its office lease at Parkwood Crossing in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel from 25,531 square feet to 45,077 square feet. The financial services firm is also consolidating its regional office space by moving an existing downtown Indianapolis office to the newly expanded space at Parkwood Crossing.

Rubenstein Partners LP owns Parkwood Crossing, which spans eight buildings and 1.2 million square feet. Rubenstein acquired the property in 2016 and implemented a comprehensive renovation of the campus, including the addition of a 14,000-square-foot amenity center equipped with dining facilities, a fitness center, cybercafe, conference rooms and collaborative spaces. Traci Kapsalis, John Robinson and Brittany Shuler of JLL represented Rubenstein in the lease. Jeff Harris of Cressy Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.