REBusinessOnline

Old Second to Acquire West Suburban Bank for $297M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

AURORA AND LOMBARD, ILL. — Old Second Bancorp Inc. (Nasdaq: OSBC) and West Suburban Bancorp Inc. have signed a definitive merger agreement under which Aurora-based Old Second will acquire Lombard-based West Suburban in a cash and stock transaction valued at $297 million. Under the terms of the merger agreement, which was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, Old Second will pay 65 percent of the purchase price in stock and the remainder in cash. According to a news release, the merged company will have approximately $6.2 billion in assets with 70 branches and will create the largest community bank under $10 billion in assets in the Chicago market. The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

