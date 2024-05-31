Friday, May 31, 2024
This marks the second location for Olde Mecklenburg Brewery.
Olde Mecklenburg Brewery to Open Venue at The Bowl at Ballantyne in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Olde Mecklenburg Brewery (OMB) will open a new restaurant and biergarten venue at 15025 Bowl St. at The Bowl at Ballantyne, a mixed-use development underway in Charlotte’s Ballantyne district. In addition to a 14,000-square-foot building comprising two levels of restaurant, retail and balcony space, the property features a one-acre biergarten and two freestanding buildings with beverage service and bathrooms.

This marks the second location for OMB, with the original location in Charlotte’s LoSo neighborhood. Northwood Retail, the landlord of The Bowl at Ballantyne and an affiliate of Northwood Investors, recently signed a lease with Hawkers Asian Street Food to join the tenant roster in early 2025.

