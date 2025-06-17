Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
SpringHill-Suites-New-Braunfels-River-Village
The new SpringHill Suites New Braunfels River Village hotel will add 150 hotel rooms to the local supply. In 2023, hospitality accounted for more than 30 percent of the jobs and $1.3 billion in economic impact for New Braunfels, according to Tanya Pence, president of the New Braunfels Convention and Visitors Bureau.
DevelopmentHospitalityTexas

Oldham Goodwin Breaks Ground on 150-Room Hotel in New Braunfels, Texas

by Taylor Williams

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Oldham Goodwin Group, a Texas-based development, management and brokerage firm, has broken ground on a 150-room hotel in the northeastern San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels. Designed by Niles Bolton Associates, the eight-story, 150,000-square-foot building will be operated under the Springhill Suites by Marriott brand. The site is located along the Guadalupe River, and the hotel will connect to the adjacent 125-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, business center, meeting rooms, boat docks and an onsite restaurant and bar. Completion is slated for late 2026.

You may also like

Encore Enterprises Buys 61,356 SF Medical Office Building...

JLL Arranges Two Construction Takeout Loans Totaling $114M...

IPA Secures $77.3M Construction Financing for Industrial Facility...

Stream Realty Partners Brokers Sale of 60,486 SF...

Bradford Arranges 17,861 SF Office Lease at One...

TORA to Open New Restaurant at EastVillage in...

Partnership Breaks Ground on $75M Academic Project in...

Nauset Construction Completes Phase II of Multifamily Conversion...

Bond Cos. Breaks Ground on Multi-Phase Multifamily Project...