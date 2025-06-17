Oldham Goodwin Breaks Ground on 150-Room Hotel in New Braunfels, Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Oldham Goodwin Group, a Texas-based development, management and brokerage firm, has broken ground on a 150-room hotel in the northeastern San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels. Designed by Niles Bolton Associates, the eight-story, 150,000-square-foot building will be operated under the Springhill Suites by Marriott brand. The site is located along the Guadalupe River, and the hotel will connect to the adjacent 125-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, business center, meeting rooms, boat docks and an onsite restaurant and bar. Completion is slated for late 2026.