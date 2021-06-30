REBusinessOnline

Oldham Goodwin Completes 148-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Texas City, Texas

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

Huntington-at-Lago-Mar-Texas-City

The Huntington at Lago Mar in Texas City totals 148 independent living units.

TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Oldham Goodwin Group LLC, a development and management firm based in Central Texas, has completed The Huntington at Lago Mar, a 148-unit affordable independent living community in Texas City, located southeast of Houston. Units feature granite countertops, vinyl flooring and individual washer and dryer connections. Communal amenities include a yoga studio, fitness center, community room, theater, pool, outdoor grill area and bocce ball and shuffleboard courts. Construction began in November 2019.

