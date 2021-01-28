Oldham Goodwin Completes 170-Unit Phase II of Catalon at Lago Mar Apartments Near Houston
TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Oldham Goodwin Group LLC, a real estate development and management firm based in Central Texas, has completed Phase II of Catalon at Lago Mar, a project that added 170 apartments to the supply of Texas City, located southeast of Houston. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, outdoor fitness area, dog wash station and auto detailing station. Construction of Phase II began in August 2019. Rents start at roughly $1,000 per month for a one-bedroom unit, according to Apartments.com.
