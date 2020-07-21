REBusinessOnline

Oldham Goodwin Opens 120-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in College Station

Huntington-at-College-Station

The Huntington at College Station is a 120-unit community for seniors aged 62 and above.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Oldham Goodwin Group has opened The Huntington at College Station, a 120-unit affordable seniors housing community in Central Texas. The property spans five acres and offers proximity to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and the newly developed Midtown City Center mixed-use destination, as well as Texas A&M University. Units at The Huntington feature Whirlpool appliances, vinyl flooring and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a clubroom with a kitchen area, resident library, business center, arts and crafts room, fitness center, putting green, bocce and pickleball courts and access to walking trails. Construction began in June 2019.

Featured Properties  