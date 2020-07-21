Oldham Goodwin Opens 120-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Oldham Goodwin Group has opened The Huntington at College Station, a 120-unit affordable seniors housing community in Central Texas. The property spans five acres and offers proximity to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and the newly developed Midtown City Center mixed-use destination, as well as Texas A&M University. Units at The Huntington feature Whirlpool appliances, vinyl flooring and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a clubroom with a kitchen area, resident library, business center, arts and crafts room, fitness center, putting green, bocce and pickleball courts and access to walking trails. Construction began in June 2019.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.