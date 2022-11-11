Oldham Goodwin Sells 175,752 SF Life Sciences Facility in College Station, Texas

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS —Oldham Goodwin has sold the Westinghouse Building at Providence Park, a 175,752-square-foot life sciences facility in College Station. Oldham Goodwin acquired the facility, which was originally built in 1983 as a manufacturing plant for Westinghouse Electronic Systems Group, in 2016. At that point, the facility had been shuttered since 1999. Dallas-based Big Sky Medical Real Estate purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.