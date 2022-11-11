REBusinessOnline

Oldham Goodwin Sells 175,752 SF Life Sciences Facility in College Station, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Life Sciences, Texas

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS —Oldham Goodwin has sold the Westinghouse Building at Providence Park, a 175,752-square-foot life sciences facility in College Station. Oldham Goodwin acquired the facility, which was originally built in 1983 as a manufacturing plant for Westinghouse Electronic Systems Group, in 2016. At that point, the facility had been shuttered since 1999. Dallas-based Big Sky Medical Real Estate purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

