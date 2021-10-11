REBusinessOnline

Oldham Goodwin Sells 250-Unit Multifamily Property in Portland, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

PORTLAND, TEXAS — Oldham Goodwin Group, a Texas-based development, management and brokerage firm, has sold Palm Bluff Place, a 250-unit multifamily property in the Corpus Christi suburb of Portland. Oldham Goodwin completed the project in 2017. Units are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans; range in size from 705 to 1,313 square feet; and feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wood-style flooring. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen and grilling stations and a resident lounge/clubhouse. The buyer was an undisclosed institutional private equity group.

