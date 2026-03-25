Wednesday, March 25, 2026
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The new 150-room hotel in New Braunfels will be known as SpringHill Suites New Braunfels River Village.
DevelopmentHospitalityTexas

Oldham Goodwin Tops Out 150-Room Hotel in New Braunfels, Texas

by Taylor Williams

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Oldham Goodwin Group, a Texas-based development, management and brokerage firm, has topped out a 150-room hotel in the northeastern San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels. The eight-story, 150,000-square-foot building will be operated under the Springhill Suites by Marriott brand. The site is located along the Guadalupe River, and the hotel will connect to the adjacent 125-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, business center, meeting rooms, boat docks and an onsite restaurant and bar. Niles Bolton Associates is the project architect, and Arch-Con Corp. is the general contractor. Construction began last summer and is expected to be complete in late 2026-early 2027.

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