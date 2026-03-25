Ole Miss, Greystar Break Ground on $101M Residence Hall Development

OXFORD, MISS. — A public-private partnership between the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) and Charleston-based Greystar has broken ground on Kincannon Hall, a $101 million residence hall project located on the university’s campus in Oxford. The development — which is scheduled for completion ahead of the 2027-2028 academic year — will offer 1,282 beds in semi-suite configurations.

The community is being constructed in partnership with Greystar’s modular construction arm, Modern Living Solutions. Sections of the buildings will be developed in Knox, Pa., and shipped to campus to be assembled onsite. The development team for the project includes WDG Architecture and CDFL.

The development was financed through tax-exempt bonds, with Provident Resources Group serving as the borrower of the bonds and project owner. Raymond James acted as bond underwriter for the financing. The project includes a second phase of development, which is expected to deliver additional suite-style units in 2028. Further details on the project were not released.