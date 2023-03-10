Oleta Partners Breaks Ground on 30-Story Residential Tower in North Miami

2400 Laguna Circle will comprise 328 units within the master planned community of SoLé Mia in North Miami, Fla.

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. — Oleta Partners, a joint venture between developers LeFrak and Turnberry, has broken ground on 2400 Laguna Circle, a 30-story residential tower in North Miami. Situated within the 184-acre master planned community SoLé Mia, the multifamily development will feature 328 rental residences ranging in size from 686 to 1,315 square feet.

Arquitectonica and Stantec are the architects for the project, which marks the fourth residential development at SoLé Mia. The project is scheduled for completion in early 2025.

Outdoor amenities will include a 75-foot swimming pool, yoga lawn, rooftop garden and sundeck, dog run and beach volleyball, basketball and pickleball courts. Indoor amenities will include a coffee shop, dedicated coworking spaces, a podcast recording studio, gym, golf simulator, playroom, resident lounge, dog spa and electric vehicle charging stations.