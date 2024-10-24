Olive Co. Breaks Ground on 343,729 SF Industrial Project in San Marcos, Texas

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Oklahoma City-based developer Olive Co. has broken ground on a 343,729-square-foot industrial project in San Marcos, located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio, that represents Phase I of a 100-acre development known as McCarty Park. Phase I will comprise three rear-load buildings on 48.6 acres that will range in size from 94,648 to 127,480 square feet and feature 28- to 32-foot clear heights. Completion is slated for late 2025. CBRE is marketing the property for lease.