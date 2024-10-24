Thursday, October 24, 2024
McCarty-Park-San-Marcos
Phase I of McCarty Park, a new industrial development in San Marcos, will also feature 496 car parking spaces and designed trailer parking areas.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Olive Co. Breaks Ground on 343,729 SF Industrial Project in San Marcos, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Oklahoma City-based developer Olive Co. has broken ground on a 343,729-square-foot industrial project in San Marcos, located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio, that represents Phase I of a 100-acre development known as McCarty Park. Phase I will comprise three rear-load buildings on 48.6 acres that will range in size from 94,648 to 127,480 square feet and feature 28- to 32-foot clear heights. Completion is slated for late 2025. CBRE is marketing the property for lease.

