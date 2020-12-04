REBusinessOnline

Olive Tree Disposes Multifamily Community in Metro Atlanta for $21.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

The Life at Lakeview offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. According to Apartments.com, rents at the gated complex range from $733 per month to $965.

COLLEGE PARK, GA. — Olive Tree Property Holdings LLC has sold The Life at Lakeview, a 326-unit multifamily community in College Park, for $21.2 million. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. According to Apartments.com, rents at the gated complex range from $733 per month to $965. Olive Tree acquired the asset in 2018 for $12.7 million and implemented upgrades to the security systems around the complex. The buyer was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  