Olive Tree Disposes Multifamily Community in Metro Atlanta for $21.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

The Life at Lakeview offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. According to Apartments.com, rents at the gated complex range from $733 per month to $965.

COLLEGE PARK, GA. — Olive Tree Property Holdings LLC has sold The Life at Lakeview, a 326-unit multifamily community in College Park, for $21.2 million. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. According to Apartments.com, rents at the gated complex range from $733 per month to $965. Olive Tree acquired the asset in 2018 for $12.7 million and implemented upgrades to the security systems around the complex. The buyer was not disclosed.