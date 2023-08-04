Friday, August 4, 2023
The-Life-at-Beverly-Palms-Pasadena
The Life at Beverly Palms in Pasadena totals 308 units. The property was built in 1971.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Olive Tree Holdings Completes Renovation of 308-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

PASADENA, TEXAS — An affiliate of New York City-based Olive Tree Holdings has completed the $4 million renovation of The Life at Beverly Palms, a 308-unit apartment community located in the eastern Houston metro of Pasadena. The property was built in 1971 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Unit interiors received new paint and windows, and exterior upgrades included refreshed sidewalks, roofs and landscaping. Olive Tree also enhanced the amenity spaces, which include a community room, pool, picnic area, laundry center, dog park and playground.

