Olive Tree Holdings Completes Renovation of 308-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Houston

PASADENA, TEXAS — An affiliate of New York City-based Olive Tree Holdings has completed the $4 million renovation of The Life at Beverly Palms, a 308-unit apartment community located in the eastern Houston metro of Pasadena. The property was built in 1971 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Unit interiors received new paint and windows, and exterior upgrades included refreshed sidewalks, roofs and landscaping. Olive Tree also enhanced the amenity spaces, which include a community room, pool, picnic area, laundry center, dog park and playground.