Olive Tree Holdings to Complete $6M Renovation of Indianapolis Apartment Complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Olive Tree Holdings is underway on a $6 million renovation of The Life at Creekside Reserve, a 320-unit, garden-style apartment complex in Indianapolis. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2024. Plans call for roof replacements, new windows and doors, low-flow plumbing upgrades, new security gates, electrical upgrades, revamped grilling stations, new signage and new paint. The resident clubhouse, fitness center, playground, laundry facilities and soccer field will also undergo renovations. Olive Tree also plans to upgrade residence interiors, the community’s external façade and sidewalks.