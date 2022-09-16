Olive Tree Holdings Underway on $10M Renovation at Metro Houston Affordable Housing Community

PASADENA, TEXAS — New York City-based Olive Tree Holdings is underway on a $10 million renovation at The Life at Park View, a 309-unit affordable housing community in the eastern Houston suburb of Pasadena. The property houses one-, two- and three-bedroom units for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Renovations will include new flooring, kitchen and bathroom countertops, cabinets and appliances. To date, 59 residences have been completed, with an additional 50 in progress. Exterior improvements will include new roofing and windows, as well as plumbing and HVAC upgrades. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2023.