Olive Tree Plans $25M Renovation of Houston Affordable Housing Community

The Life at Grand Oaks in Houston totals 556 units. The property was built in 1982.

HOUSTON — New York City-based investment firm Olive Tree Holdings will undertake a $25 million renovation of The Life at Grand Oaks, a 556-unit affordable housing community in Houston. Built in 1982, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units that are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Units will be outfitted with new flooring, countertops and fixtures, and the property’s HVAC systems will be upgraded. Olive Tree also plans to refresh the amenity spaces, which include a pool, playground, clubhouse and a computer room. Completion is slated for mid-2023.