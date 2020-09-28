Olive Tree Sells Multifamily Community in Metro Atlanta for $13.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

The Life at Peppertree Circle in Decatur, Ga., offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans and a pool.

DECATUR, GA. — Olive Tree Property Holdings LLC has sold The Life at Peppertree Circle, a 167-unit multifamily community in Decatur, for $13.1 million. The property offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans and a pool. The asset is located at 3321 Peppertree Circle, 11 miles east of downtown Atlanta. Olive Tree acquired the complex in 2017 for $4.8 million. The New York City-based company implemented a value-add program, which included restoring 32 units that were damaged due to fire. The buyer was not disclosed.