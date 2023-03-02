OliveMill Holdings Begins Renovation of 240,000 SF Office Building in North Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Pictured is a rendering of one of the outdoor amenity spaces at the office building at 2801 N. Central Expressway in Dallas. As part of the capital improvement program, the building will be rebranded as One West Village.

DALLAS — Locally based development and investment firm OliveMill Holdings has begun renovations on a 240,000-square-foot office building located at 2801 N. Central Expressway in North Dallas. The 18-story building was originally developed in 2015 as the headquarters office for advertising agency The Richards Group. Capital improvements will include upgrades of the ground floor, bathrooms, lobby and elevators, as well as a rebranding of the property as One West Village. Gensler is designing the project, which is slated for completion this summer. OliveMill Holdings owns the building in partnership with Angelo Gordon and Hunt Realty Investments.