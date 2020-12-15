REBusinessOnline

Oliver Street, Bain Capital Buy Industrial Building Near Downtown Boston for $15M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

BOSTON — A partnership between locally based investment firm Oliver Street Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate has purchased a 113,000-square-foot industrial building located at 44-48 Garden St. near downtown Boston. The sales price was $15 million. The property is situated on 3.4 acres near Encore Casino and Boston-Logan International Airport and contains both warehousing and light industrial space. The seller was not disclosed.

