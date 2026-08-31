Olmstead, Vertex Buy 302,000 SF Office Building in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between two locally based owner-operators, Olmstead Properties and Vertex, has purchased 19 West 44th Street, a 302,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. The 18-story building was 79 percent leased at the time of sale and recently received capital improvements to building systems, common areas and prebuilt suites. Tenants include Yipit, HARMAN International, Robert Derector, Corporate Service Corp., EOS Products and Bitwise. Will Silverman of Eastdil Secured Savills represented the seller, Savanna, in the transaction. Derby Lane Capital provided acquisition financing for the deal.