Pictured is a rendering of a common space within the office component of Headquarters Plaza in Morristown, New Jersey. This piece of the larger redevelopment will center on allowing guests and tenants smoother transitions between the two and activating various lounge areas, dining and workspaces throughout the main corridor.
Olnick, Fisher Underway on Redevelopment of 1 MSF Mixed-Use Complex in Morristown, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A partnership between The Olnick Organization and Fisher Development Associates is underway on the redevelopment of Headquarters Plaza, a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Morristown. Headquarters Plaza consists of 650,000 square feet of office space, 100,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a 265-room Hyatt Regency hotel, a 40,000-square-foot health club and a 10-screeen AMC movie theater. Full renovations of the hotel and 50,000-square-foot public outdoor space have already been completed. Ownership has now unveiled plans for the redesign of the main office concourse and signed leases with three new restaurant tenants. Gensler is the project architect.

