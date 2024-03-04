Olnick, Fisher Underway on Redevelopment of 1 MSF Mixed-Use Complex in Morristown, New Jersey

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A partnership between The Olnick Organization and Fisher Development Associates is underway on the redevelopment of Headquarters Plaza, a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Morristown. Headquarters Plaza consists of 650,000 square feet of office space, 100,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a 265-room Hyatt Regency hotel, a 40,000-square-foot health club and a 10-screeen AMC movie theater. Full renovations of the hotel and 50,000-square-foot public outdoor space have already been completed. Ownership has now unveiled plans for the redesign of the main office concourse and signed leases with three new restaurant tenants. Gensler is the project architect.