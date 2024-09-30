Olshan Properties, O’Connor Capital Complete  221-Unit Senior Living Project in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between development and investment firm Olshan Properties and New York City-based O’Connor Capital Partners has completed Parkchester Gardens, a 221-unit affordable senior living project in The Bronx. Units are reserved for renters earning 50 percent or less of the area median income. Wells Fargo financed the project in conjunction with the New York City Housing Development Corp. and the Department of Housing Preservation & Development. Construction began in spring 2021.