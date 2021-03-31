Olshan Properties Opens 136-Room Aloft Hotel at Easton Town Center in Columbus

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Midwest, Ohio

The hotel marks the fourth to open at Easton in recent years. (Rendering by Design Collective)

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Olshan Properties, together with Easton’s master developer The Georgetown Co., has opened a 136-room Aloft Hotel at Easton Town Center in Columbus. The new hotel is the fourth to open at Easton, a shopping and entertainment destination, in recent years. The hotel features a 7,500-square-foot restaurant, a fitness center, pool and designated event space. The Aloft brand is a business boutique hotel concept from Marriott. There are 140 Aloft locations worldwide.