Olshan Properties Opens 136-Room Aloft Hotel at Easton Town Center in Columbus
COLUMBUS, OHIO — Olshan Properties, together with Easton’s master developer The Georgetown Co., has opened a 136-room Aloft Hotel at Easton Town Center in Columbus. The new hotel is the fourth to open at Easton, a shopping and entertainment destination, in recent years. The hotel features a 7,500-square-foot restaurant, a fitness center, pool and designated event space. The Aloft brand is a business boutique hotel concept from Marriott. There are 140 Aloft locations worldwide.
